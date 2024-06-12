Azerbaijan calculates volume of its FDIs to foreign nations (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The volume of foreign direct investments (FDIs) from Azerbaijan to the economies of other nations amounted to $330.45 million in the first quarter of 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during today's media briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"The top five nations in terms of FDIs from Azerbaijan are the UAE - $65.78 million; Türkiye - $40.03 million; Austria - $28.95 million; Kyrgyzstan - $25.96 million; and the UK - $23.89 million," he stressed.

To note, in 2023, the volume of FDIs from Azerbaijan to other countries amounted to $3.1 billion, while FDI in Azerbaijan's economy - $6.65 billion, representing a growth of 6.1 percent.

