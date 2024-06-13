CBA briefs on volume of remittances to Azerbaijan for 1Q2024 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The volume of remittances to Azerbaijan from abroad amounted to $294 million in the first quarter of 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing in Baku on June 12, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the top five countries in terms of the volume of remittances to Azerbaijan in the reporting perioid were Russia ($155 million), Türkiye ($39 million), the US ($14 million), Georgia ($9 million), the UK ($8 million).

To note, the volume of remittances to Azerbaijan decreased by 54.3 percent to $1.66 billion in 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel