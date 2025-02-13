Plenty of legal entities draw donations to Karabakh Revival Fund - minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. More than 16,000 companies and individuals have made donations to Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revival Fund, said the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the forum “Tax service - 25: sustainable development and effective transformation” in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that a lion's share of these donations were made by entrepreneurs.

To note, the forum "Tax service – 25: sustainable development and effective transformation" was held today in Baku.

The event was attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, representatives of government agencies, and international auditing companies.