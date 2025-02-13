Birbank is at the center of the Bir ecosystem and it is the beginning of a transformative journey - Farid Huseynov, CEO of Birbank

As we announced, PASHA Holding officially introduced the Bir ecosystem, marking a new milestone in the country’s business and financial landscape. Designed to integrate the holding’s leading brands under a single umbrella, this ecosystem aims to offer customers a more streamlined and interconnected service experience. As a key pillar of the ecosystem, Birbank not only addresses financial needs but also provides seamless and secure access to various services.

The Bir ecosystem brings together well-trusted brands such as Birbank, Umico, m10, and MilliÖn, making their services more accessible and cohesive for users. Additionally, strategic alliances with Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart further elevate the customer experience. Through this ecosystem, Birbank enables customers to utilize services such as Birbank credit at Umico, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan, and a variety of banking services including loans, deposits, and transactions. Built on four core innovative principles—Bir login, Bonus, Payments, and Credit—the Bir ecosystem ensures that customers benefit from faster, more efficient, cost-effective, and secure services.

During the launch event, Farid Huseynov, CEO of Birbank, elaborated on the future vision of the Bir ecosystem, stating: “Birbank takes immense pride in being a part of this expansive ecosystem. Our dedicated team has worked diligently to create more accessible, innovative, and efficient solutions for our customers. Today, we officially unveil the Bir ecosystem, providing an enhanced service network. This is more than just an announcement—it is the beginning of a transformative journey!”

At the event, the CEOs of Umico, M10, and MilliÖn also shared their insights, highlighting their companies’ roles in this integration. Furthermore, ecosystem leaders detailed the brand’s philosophy and unveiled the upcoming product lineup for 2025, underscoring the platform’s ongoing evolution.

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 118 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.