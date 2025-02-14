Azerbaijan weighing its options for teaming up with International Energy Agency (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan has explored opportunities for cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA), Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We met with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, as part of the Munich Security Conference.

We exchanged views on the outcomes of COP29 in Azerbaijan, particularly the importance of energy initiatives, as well as the situation in the global energy market and cooperation with the Agency," the post reads.

The IEA is central to global energy discourse, offering authoritative analysis, data, policy recommendations, and practical solutions to assist nations in delivering secure and sustainable energy for all. The IEA was established in 1974 to facilitate a coordinated response to significant interruptions in oil supplies. Although oil security continues to be a fundamental component of our operations, the IEA has undergone substantial evolution and expansion since its inception. Since 2015, the IEA has welcomed significant emerging nations to enhance its worldwide influence and strengthen collaboration in energy security, data and statistics, energy policy analysis, energy efficiency, and the increasing adoption of clean energy technology.

To note, the International Energy Agency (IEA) was established in Paris in 1974 as an autonomous international body under the framework of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The main goal of the organization is to support international cooperation in improving the structure of global energy resources and energy services' demand and supply. In practice, the IEA assists energy resource-importing countries.

Functionally, the IEA serves as an information center and advisor aligned with the interests of its member countries. The agency also takes on the responsibilities of energy security, economic development, and environmental protection.

As part of the EU4Energy program, funded by the European Union, the IEA has developed a roadmap for long-term energy planning for the Republic of Azerbaijan. The roadmap focuses on approaches and models used in energy policy planning. State institutions will be able to utilize statistical data included in the document, its data collection methodologies, monitoring and evaluation procedures, as well as key performance indicators relevant to the field for energy planning processes.