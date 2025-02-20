APA approves seven draft resolutions on economic and sustainable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Several draft resolution projects were approved during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Economy and Sustainable Development of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The resolutions include:

1. Draft resolution on the Establishment of an Asian Energy Market

2. Draft resolution on Environmental Issue

3. Draft resolution on Financial Affairs: Ensuring Efforts for Economic Growth

4. Draft resolution on Poverty Eradication

5. Draft resolution on "The role of APA Parliaments in Supporting the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals"

6. Draft resolution Water and Sanitation in Asia for all

7. Draft resolution on Asian Climate Financial Initiative

To note, the event, bringing together 35 delegations and about 280 representatives, is set to discuss a host of important issues.

The APA is a significant platform for parliamentary diplomacy, bringing together the parliaments of Asian countries. Such events help develop discussions and strengthen dialogue between the legislative bodies of member countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel