Yelo Bank participates in the Agrarian Business Festival (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank took part in the Agrarian Business Festival held in Imishli, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and enhancing financing opportunities in the agricultural sector. The festival, organized by the Agrarian Innovation Center, featured a comprehensive panel discussion on “State Financial Mechanisms.”



During the discussion, a Yelo Bank representative addressed key questions from entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector, providing detailed insights into loan applications, interest rates, and financing mechanisms. The panel also explored existing financial solutions and new opportunities for farmers to expand their businesses.



As part of the festival, Yelo Bank actively engaged with farmers and entrepreneurs at the “Credit Fair.” The team held one-on-one meetings, listened to their financing needs, and discussed potential partnership opportunities.



Yelo Bank remains committed to supporting agricultural entrepreneurs and expanding financing opportunities to drive sector growth. Learn more about the bank’s tailored financial solutions for agribusiness: https://bit.ly/ylkmghs



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



