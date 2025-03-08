Slovenian business delegation's visit to Azerbaijan postponed (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The visit of the Slovenian business delegation to Azerbaijan, initially scheduled for March 10–13, has been postponed to April, the Slovenian Ministry of Economy, Tourism, and Sport told Trend.

"Minister of Economy Matjaž Han will not go to Baku due to other obligations. The business delegation will accompany the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, on her visit to Baku in April," the ministry stated.

The data from the State Customs Committee reveals that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovenia amounted to $30.1 million in 2024, which is $9.7 million (24.5%) less than in 2023.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to Slovenia totaled $8.1 million, marking a decrease of $3 million (27%) compared to 2023.

Additionally, imports from Slovenia to Azerbaijan fell by $6.7 million (23.5%) last year, amounting to $21.9 million.

In January of this year alone, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovenia reached $4.9 million, an increase of $1.9 million (61.9%) compared to the same period in 2024.