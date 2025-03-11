Moscow companies' business mission held in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A presentation session was organized as part of a business mission from Moscow in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The mission, organized by the Moscow Export Center (MEC), will run from March 11 to 13.

During the business mission, Moscow-based companies have showcased advanced solutions in industries such as automation, medicine, and industrial equipment while also presenting their products and services.

Vitaly Stepanov, CEO of MEC, stated that the Azerbaijani market presents significant opportunities for Moscow businesses seeking to expand their presence in the region. "Participating in this business mission will not only allow companies to present their innovative solutions but also to establish important business connections and understand the specifics of working in the local market," he said.

The business mission in Baku will feature leading Moscow companies from various sectors, including:

- Industrial Equipment: Companies will offer a wide range of products, from cables and wiring to analytical instrumentation and non-destructive testing solutions.

- Automation and Technology: Participants will present developments for process control, including regulating and shutoff valves.

- Medicine and Biotechnology: Moscow companies will showcase innovative medical products and advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies.

During the event, the Russian trade representative in Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov, pointed out that main goal within the framework of the business mission is to sign agreements on new contracts and the supply of modern, high-quality products from Moscow enterprises to Azerbaijan.

"As the Russian Trade Representation, we are ready to provide all the necessary support,” he said.

He emphasized that the business mission of Moscow companies to Azerbaijan has become a good tradition.

According to him, winners of the Moscow Export Center programs—among the most active and modern enterprises in the capital—come to hold personal meetings with Azerbaijani partners.

Nuri Guliyev, Head of the representative office of the Russian Export Center (REC) in Azerbaijan, said that the Russian Export Center has supported exports to Azerbaijan, contributing over $3 billion.

"This is a significant contribution to the development of trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan," he stated.

