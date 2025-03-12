Azerbaijan to boost value of assets managed by investors (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ The value of assets managed by investors in Azerbaijan is at $35.6 million, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) Rashad Khaligov said at the 1st National Financial Accessibility Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"This year, we plan to increase this figure to $50 million," he mentioned.

Financial accessibility for startups is a relatively new direction in Azerbaijan, Khaligov pointed out.

"Currently, there are around 230 startups in the country's ecosystem, with 50 of them having reached the investment stage.

Additionally, assets managed by the Caucasus Ventures Fund, established with the support of IRIA, stand at $6.6 million. Last year, the fund invested in 25 startups, with the total investment amounting to approximately $1.5 million," Khaligov added.