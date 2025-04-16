Completion of Alat-Astara railway line expected within next few years - official (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. We hope that the Alat–Astara railway line will be completed by 2027, said Tural Abbasli, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Head of the Construction Project Management Department, Trend reports.

Speaking at the National Business Development Forum in Baku, Abbasli noted that a significant portion of the Middle Corridor currently operates on alternating current.

"The Hacigabul-Ujar segment of the corridor will also switch to alternating current in the next two months. 75 kilometers of track have been laid as part of the Horadiz-Aghband project.

The design phase of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway has officially begun, with a contractor already selected. Construction is set to start in the near future, and the project is expected to be completed within two years," he added.

According to Abbasli, work has also started on the reconstruction of the Alat-Astara railway line.

“Renovation of the double-track railway is already in progress between Alat and Osmanli. Construction is actively ongoing in the section between Osmanli and Astara as well. We are aiming to complete the entire project by 2027.

He also noted that the Astara Freight Terminal—developed in partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran—is a continuation of the broader project.

“The terminal is expected to have an annual cargo capacity of approximately 3.5-4 million tons. We anticipate completing construction by the end of this year.

The renovation work on the Sumgayit-Yalama railway project is nearing completion. Construction has been finalized across all sections, with final works now underway at Yalama Station. We expect to complete the entire project by the end of this year. Once operational, this corridor will have the capacity to handle up to 40 million tons of cargo,” he added.

Abbasli also noted that efforts are actively continuing to convert the Middle Corridor to alternating current and to modernize its communication and signaling systems.

"Currently, half of the 503-kilometer corridor is operating on alternating current. We are making steady progress on the Ujar–Baku section, and within the next two months, the Hajigabul–Ujar segment will also transition to alternating current," he said.

Commenting on the Barda-Aghdam railway project, Abbasli shared that 47.1 kilometers of the line have already been laid.

"The construction of the Aghdam complex is now nearing completion. We plan to complete all remaining work at the beginning of next month. The facility will host both intercity and regional routes, as well as a railway station. In short, Aghdam is set to serve as a major transport hub," he added.