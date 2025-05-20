Azerbaijan’s chair to steer CICA toward sustainable dev't and enhanced security in Asia - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will enter a sustainable development trajectory to ensure cooperation and security in Asia under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay told reporters on the sidelines of the 8th plenary session of the Business Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"It is pleasant to see a large number of participants, a high level of organization of this event. The Azerbaijani chairmanship has had a brilliant start, and high productivity is expected. CICA will enter a sustainable development trajectory to ensure cooperation and security in Asia," he said.

Sarybay also positively assessed Azerbaijan's initiative to strengthen the role of women, both in society and in the economy. According to him, this is a pressing issue for CICA.

The secretary general noted that the main focus of the Business Council is the development of international relations between representatives of small and medium-sized businesses and CICA government agencies. The Business Council brings together not only government representatives responsible for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, but also leaders of business associations.

He emphasized that at today's meeting, the Business Council successfully achieved its goals. Current issues of digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as ways to ensure their sustainable development, were discussed.

