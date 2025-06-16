Azerbaijan increases its retail turnover in 5M2025
Consumer spending in Azerbaijan's retail sector saw steady growth in the first five months of 2025. The majority of purchases were on food, followed by textiles, fuel, and household goods. Retail turnover also rose across enterprises, markets, and individual entrepreneurs compared to last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy