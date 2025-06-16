Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover surges in 4M2025
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover hit $16.42 billion in January-April 2025, with exports at $8.29 billion and imports at $8.13 billion. Trade grew 18.2 percent nominally compared to last year. Non-oil exports reached $1.07 billion, while imports rose 21 percent in real terms.
