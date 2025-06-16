Azerbaijan posts rise in non-oil industrial production for early 2025

Azerbaijan’s industrial production reached 26 billion manat in January-May 2025, decreasing by 1.6 percent compared to last year. Production in the oil and gas sector dropped by 2.8 percent, while non-oil production rose by 6.4 percent. The mining sector contributed the most, followed by processing and utilities.

