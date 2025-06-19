The "Innovation Center" of "ASAN Service" migrated its IT systems to the "Government Cloud"

The implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No. 718 dated June 3, 2019, on the creation of the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and the provision of “cloud” services, continues.

As part of the implementation of the Decree, another state institution – the Innovation Center, operating under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – has migrated its information systems and resources to the “Government Cloud.”

The Innovation Center’s core digital assets have been partially transferred to the Baku Data Center, managed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. “AzInTelecom” provided the Innovation Center with cloud services including “Virtual Server – IaaS” (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and “Backup – BaaS” (Backup-as-a-Service). As a result, the institution has attained high availability of its critical systems.

It should be noted that within the framework of the “Government Cloud” project, state institutions are migrating their IT systems—either fully or partially—to AzInTelecom’s Baku Main and Yevlakh Backup Data Centers. As a result of the migration, institutions' current IT costs are reduced, and the efficiency of their information systems is improved. This ensures enhanced information security, a resilient IT infrastructure, high-quality service delivery, and 24/7 monitoring support.

"AzInTelecom" LLC is the first organization in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region to obtain the international compliance certificate "TIER III."