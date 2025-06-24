Yelo Bank's summer campaign for micro businesses

Yelo Bank has launched a new campaign this summer to provide micro business owners with additional development opportunities. As part of the campaign, individuals engaged in micro businesses can obtain a loan of up to 100,000 AZN and start repaying the principal amount after 3 months.

Many businesses continue to expand during the summer season, and Yelo Bank offers profitable and flexible financial support with interest rates starting at 10% per annum for entrepreneurs looking to make the most of this period.

Yelo Bank's micro loan product stands out for its fast processing, transparent terms, and a maximum repayment period of up to 48 months. Customers can adjust their loan payments according to their business cycles and easily manage their financial obligations. Apply for a microloan now: bit.ly/yelomikro

To apply for a loan, simply visit any Yelo Bank branch or apply online via the Yelo Business mobile application. For more detailed information about the campaign and terms, you can contact the 981 Call Center or visit www.yelo.az.

Do you have any additional questions about the entrepreneur loan? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!