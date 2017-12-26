Kyrgyzstan supports article of ECO Summit declaration on Karabakh conflict

26 December 2017 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan has supported an article of the declaration adopted at the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad March 1 regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Pakistani media reported Dec. 26.

Kyrgyzstan has recently sent a diplomatic note to the ECO Secretariat about the country’s joining the articles of the final statement of the ECO summit, according to the report.

This means that Kyrgyzstan supports the declaration’s article on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its settlement within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In the declaration, heads of the ECO member countries express concern that the unresolved conflicts in the ECO area, particularly the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, hamper economic development and realization of the region’s potential to the full, as well as regional and wider cooperation format.

Importance of the efforts to resolve these conflicts in line with norms and principles of international law, particularly taking into consideration the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, is stated in the declaration.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Mexican MPs visiting occupied Azerbaijani lands were manipulated by Armenia – media
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 December 13:01
Azerbaijani army shoots down Armenian drone (PHOTO)
Society 25 December 15:30
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 December 09:43
Ministry: Russia to continue mediating for Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 December 11:06
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 December 09:19
Pakistan not to recognize Armenia as state until fulfillment of UN resolutions on Karabakh
Politics 21 December 16:55
Ilham Aliyev: What would be policy of countries where Armenians would enforce their self-determination
Politics 21 December 16:32
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan using machine guns
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 December 09:35
EU reiterates its support to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: Official
Commentary 20 December 14:41
Turkish FM reiterates conditions for normalization of relations with Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 December 12:42
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 December 09:37
What were US legislators doing paying an illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh? - Eurasia Crossroads
Azerbaijan 19 December 23:20
US should put sanctions on Armenia, make sure not one dime goes there - US political consultant
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 December 17:29
Azerbaijan, OSCE mull Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 December 16:52
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 December 09:55
“Azerbaijan faced major migration problem due to Armenia’s aggression”
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 17:05
NATO hopes for positive dynamics in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 13:44
Armenia 112 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 09:21