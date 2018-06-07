Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times

7 June 2018 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 87 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 7.

Armenia’s armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Azerbaijan seeks to up production of persimmons by 50%
Economy news 10:17
Cash in circulation decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:02
Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars
Economy news 09:00
Azerbaijani insurers work on full application of single system for damage assessment
Economy news 08:38
Lavrov to discuss Karabakh conflict with Armenian counterpart
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 01:47
Zenith Energy engaging new drilling rig in Azerbaijan operations
Oil&Gas 6 June 21:13
Production volume at Azerbaijani oil & gas block announced
Oil&Gas 6 June 20:59
Azerbaijan sees rise in volume of payment card transactions
Economy news 6 June 20:54
Arab investments in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone revealed
Economy news 6 June 20:48
Azerbaijan reveals conditions for intensification of talks with WTO
Economy news 6 June 20:43
Azerbaijani minister attends meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 6 June 20:36
Increasing tax on cigar production in Azerbaijan will not have major impact
Economy news 6 June 20:34
President Aliyev attends Iftar ceremony on occasion of holy month of Ramadan (PHOTO)
Politics 6 June 20:18
European companies see further customs reforms in Azerbaijan as necessary
Economy news 6 June 19:57
Azerbaijan liquidates Heybat railway station
Politics 6 June 19:19
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase by 10pct
Economy news 6 June 19:18
Senate of Australia once again supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Politics 6 June 19:03