Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Igor Popov, the OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chair from Russia, never said that Nagorno-Karabakh must return to the negotiations for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said June 7 at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow.

Story still developing

