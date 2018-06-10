Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 84 times

10 June 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 84 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 10.

Armenia’s armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Arab investor buys luxury hotel in Azerbaijan's capital
Economy news 08:13
Azerbaijan eyes to expand geography of fruit & vegetable exports
Economy news 07:05
Azintelecom to launch cloud service for use of business applications
ICT 9 June 16:25
Once a traitor, always a traitor: Armenia between Turkey and Russia
Commentary 9 June 15:38
WB calls for accelerating reforms in financial sector of Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 June 15:15
WB: New amendments to Azerbaijan's financial legislation to help attract investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 June 14:51
What opportunities can regulatory sandbox open for Azerbaijan's financial sector?
Economy news 9 June 13:59
TAP - not internal matter of Italy, but pan-European project
Oil&Gas 9 June 13:33
Mobile operator of Azerbaijan delays launch of new SIM card activation method
ICT 9 June 13:20
Producer of glass products in Azerbaijan announces tender
Economy news 9 June 11:39
Necessary to end biased decisions on Azerbaijan in CoE: ACRE
Politics 9 June 11:21
ACRE Baku Summit kicks off (PHOTO)
Politics 9 June 10:01
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 June 09:46
Events in Armenia confirm what Azerbaijan has been talking about for decades: MP
Politics 9 June 09:30
Wood Mackenzie says what TANAP needs for future expansion (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 9 June 07:00
Azerbaijani elected to Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women
Politics 8 June 21:34
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Azerbaijan eyes to unify SME criteria in line with European standards
Economy news 8 June 20:05