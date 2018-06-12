Azerbaijan’s missile units conduct practical firing exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

12 June 2018 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

In line with the combat training plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, missile units conducted practical firing exercises using modern anti-tank guided missiles, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 12.

The firing was performed at day and night time in conditions close to combat ones.

The weapon systems are capable of destroying modern and prospective tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other types of armored vehicles, engineering constructions, permanent fire positions, low-flying air targets and the troops of the enemy in hiding and unconcealed positions. The weapons can be used at any time throughout the day.

The command staff highly appreciated the combat readiness of the military personnel participating in the exercises.

