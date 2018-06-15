Zakharova: Creation of favorable atmosphere is most important guarantee of solution of Karabakh conflict

15 June 2018 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Creation of a favorable atmosphere is the most important guarantee of the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a press conference on June 15.

"Of course, the creation of a favorable atmosphere, in our opinion, contributes to the promotion of the negotiation process and is the most important guarantee for solving this problem," she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

