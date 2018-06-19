Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times

19 June 2018 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 95 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 19.

Armenia’s armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
City council member: Azerbaijan-Israel ties to further flourish
Politics 11:16
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:05
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output
Oil&Gas 07:00
Manvel Grigoryan’s crimes during Karabakh war must be investigated, Baku says
Politics 18 June 15:03
TANAP launch to further enhance Azerbaijan’s int’l prestige - MP
Politics 18 June 14:02
Highest paying jobs in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 18 June 11:26
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 102 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 June 09:46
TOP 10 Azerbaijan’s insurance companies on payments
Economy news 18 June 09:42
Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets
ICT 18 June 08:01
Pakistani private airline may launch direct flight to Baku soon (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 June 08:00
Afghan president extends ceasefire with Taliban by 10 days
Other News 18 June 04:00
Group of permanent reps to OSCE to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 17 June 22:18
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry slams news about flights of Armenian "fighters" over Khankendi as information adventurism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 June 17:10
About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy
Politics 17 June 11:36
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 June 09:30
Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 09:25
ACRA: TANAP to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic growth indicators (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 June 07:33
Launch of TANAP is result of President Ilham Aliyev’s political will: MP
Politics 16 June 15:29