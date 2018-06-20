Russia says to do its utmost to constructively contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement

20 June 2018 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Russia will do its utmost to make constructive contribution to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a press conference on June 20.

"Firstly, Russia is fully committed to its role as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group,” she said. “Secondly, Russia will do its utmost to make constructive and effective contribution to the settlement of the existing crisis and the normalization of relations between the two countries. This is our traditional position. This is a very serious issue for us."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

