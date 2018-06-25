Croatia calls on Karabakh conflict sides to refrain from actions hindering peaceful resolution

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Croatia calls on the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to refrain from any actions that may hinder the peaceful settlement of the conflict, Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia Marija Pejcinovic Buric said.

Buric, who is also minister of foreign and European affairs, chairperson of the committee of ministers of the Council of Europe, was responding to a question of Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France, June 25.

"In the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side destroyed a big number of historical and cultural monuments that belonged to the Azerbaijanis,” Pashayeva said. “Along with Azerbaijan, these monuments are also part of the world culture. I have photos and files on all the ruined monuments, which I can present to you.”

“As the committee of ministers, what can you do for the new Armenian leadership not to continue heinous crimes which were committed by Sargyan’s regime?” she asked. “Your support is required. What actions can the committee of ministers take in this respect?"

"I call on both sides to refrain from any actions that may hinder peaceful settlement of the conflict," Buric responded.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

