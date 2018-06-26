Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times

26 June 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 87 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 26.

Armenia’s armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan Innovation Export Consortium to open office in Uzbekistan
ICT 12:05
U.S. expert Richard Rasmussen conducts business workshops in Azerbaijan.
Society 11:24
Fitch talks insurance penetration in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:11
United States helps Azerbaijan defend its population against dangerous diseases
Society 09:31
Russian State Duma speaker proposes joint commission with Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 25 June 20:55
Azerbaijani MP: PACE must be careful in statements, decisions
Politics 25 June 20:31
Croatia calls on Karabakh conflict sides to refrain from actions hindering peaceful resolution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 June 20:26
Chairman of Russian State Duma visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 25 June 19:42
Minister: Azerbaijan proved highest level of combat capability of army
Politics 25 June 18:54
Azerbaijan and RSA to sign new agreements - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 June 17:20
Baku to host ICG meeting on Afghanistan
Politics 25 June 16:48
Etisalat roaming agreement with Karabakh Telecom terminated: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 June 16:48
Turkey to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan - presidential administration
Turkey 25 June 16:18
Number of phishing attacks up in Azerbaijan
ICT 25 June 16:14
Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan presented at PACE
Politics 25 June 16:12
President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Politics 25 June 15:30
Azerbaijani and South African business circles studying markets - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 June 15:20
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 25 June 15:11