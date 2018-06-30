Status quo in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict should be changed: FM

30 June 2018 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The status quo in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict should be changed, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said in a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The ministers noted that the regular meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation held in Baku has created favorable opportunities for the development of cooperation in the field of economy, including agriculture, transport, high technology and other areas.

Szijjártó expressed his satisfaction with the results of the 8th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission and noted that the projects of cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan appreciates the support of Hungary to the development of strategic cooperation with the European Union.

During the meeting, the ministers highly appreciated the cooperation of the two countries in the field of education. Szijjártó said 477 students from Azerbaijan study in Hungary and added that grants are allocated to 200 Azerbaijani students annually.

Mammadyarov, touching upon the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, noted that the entire international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs at the level of heads of state, consider the existing status quo as unacceptable. The Azerbaijani FM added that the status quo should be changed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Also, the importance of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in international organizations and their support to each other was noted at the meeting.

A cooperation protocol was signed between the ADA University of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary after the meeting. The document was signed by the Rector of the ADA University Hafiz Pashayev and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Azernews Newspaper
