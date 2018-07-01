Deputy Chairman of State Duma: Karabakh, seven surrounding districts should be returned to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

The Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan must be returned to Azerbaijan unconditionally, Deputy Chairman of Russian State Duma Dmitry Saveliev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia are interested in resolving this conflict.

"Armenia’s blockade is conditioned by the existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. But unfortunately, the Armenian authorities do not realize this," he said.

According to Saveliev, Russia is aware and disappointed with the changeable policy of the new government of Armenia, while Moscow sees Baku as a reliable ally.

"We are confident in Azerbaijan as a close ally, that is why we are selling weapons for billions of dollars, because we know that these weapons will never turn towards Russia, but serve the interests of the two states," Saveliev said.

He also stressed the importance of Azerbaijan as a mediator between Russia and many regional countries.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

