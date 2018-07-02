Azerbaijani army starts large-scale exercises (PHOTO, VIDEO)

2 July 2018 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijani president, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, large-scale exercises with the involvement of various military branches, special troops, corpses and formations of the Azerbaijani army started on July 2, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The exercises will involve up to 20,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 30 units of army and front-line aviation.

During the exercises that will last until July 6, the troops will fulfill the tasks on performing various military operations based on the modern experience of conducting combat operations, including delivering reliable rocket, artillery, bomb-assault strikes by high-accuracy systems, and aircraft's and UAVs strikes on an imaginary enemy.

The troops will also fulfill tasks on conducting large-scale offensive operations aimed at the liberation of the occupied territories in the course of the exercises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:25
Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues
Politics 1 July 20:53
Political analyst: Azerbaijan - Russia's main strategic partner in Caucasus
Politics 1 July 16:14
Armenia has aggressive military doctrine and continues to pursue militaristic policy, Baku says
Politics 1 July 12:53
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 09:37
Minister: If Karabakh conflict not solved in nearest future, Armenia will face Azerbaijani Army's power (PHOTO)
Politics 30 June 16:37
Status quo in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict should be changed: FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 June 10:58
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 June 10:16
South Africa stands for Karabakh conflict settlement on basis of int’l law (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 June 07:00
Hajiyev: Minerals from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands exported to OECD countries
Politics 29 June 19:32
Armenia's, separatists' reaction to Azerbaijani President's speech causes laughter: expert
Politics 28 June 20:37
Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:59
Azerbaijan’s proposal receives support in UN Human Rights Council (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:45
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 15:23
FM: Poland stands ready to support all efforts for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 13:00
Azerbaijani army to hold large-scale exercises
Politics 28 June 12:24
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 92 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 09:52
Operation in Nakhchivan shows Azerbaijani army able to perform any task: ombudsman office
Politics 27 June 18:51