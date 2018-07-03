Azerbaijan’s defense minister holds meeting in field conditions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

3 July 2018 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited Main Command and Control Post of the exercises that are conducted in the field conditions, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message July 3.

First, the ministry's leadership honored the memory and laid flowers at the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the military unit.

During the official meeting, held with the officers involved in the exercises, reports regarding the plans, activities, and decisions taken by the command staff of formations and military units were heard.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister of defense stressed the importance of conducting such exercises, told about the upcoming tasks, and gave relevant instructions.

Azernews Newspaper
