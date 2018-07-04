Few countries solve problems of refugees, IDPs just as Azerbaijan, says EU

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Few countries solve the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) just as Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced People (IDPs) of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev.

The issues of settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the importance of the EU's fair position in this issue, and the problems of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes as a result of Armenia's aggressive policy were discussed at the meeting.

It was noted that for resolving the conflict, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should be restored, and more than 1.2 million refugees and internally displaced persons should return to their lands.

It was also pointed out during the meeting that the IDPs, temporarily accommodated in different areas of the country, want to return home, and it was noted that the liberation of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail region from occupation and its restoration made happy the families, which at one time were forced to leave these lands. At present, the return of the residents to the village is continuing. As President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed, the work on reconstruction and rehabilitation will be carried out in all the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Jankauskas expressed confidence that the existing close and effective relations will always develop. The ambassador noted that he will make every effort to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The prospects for further cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

