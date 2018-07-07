TRT World airs program dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Gunnut village liberated from Armenian occupation

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

TRT World has aired a program dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Gunnut village liberated from Armenian occupation.

“The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is administered by Azerbaijan, is a land of unquestionable beauty. But the peaceful tranquility of the mountainside and the sweeping valleys below have become a flashpoint in the low-boil conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said TRT World.

“Azerbaijani military officials say they have long been preparing a special operation to retake the land held by Armenian forces and so launched the operation in Nakhchivan. Over 200 Azerbaijani special forces stormed Armenian military positions in this area and recaptured over 110 square kilometers of territory that was once occupied by Armenians.”

As a result of successful actions in May 2018, the village of Gunnut of the Sharur district and the strategic heights of Khunut (2,065 meters), Gyzylgaya (1,683 meters), and Mehridag (1,869 meters), located around the village, came under the control of Azerbaijani units.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news