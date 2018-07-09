Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull issues of military co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message July 9.

Defense minister, having congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment, touched upon the current state of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, and stressed the importance of development in this direction.

The minister, touching upon the military-political situation in the region, noted that Armenia continues to pursue an aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, adding that Yerevan is deliberately dragging out the negotiation process on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and this negatively affects the situation in the region.

The diplomat, in his turn, expressed satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador in Azerbaijan, noting that Bulgaria is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

Yankov stressed that Bulgaria regards Azerbaijan as a friendly country, recognizes its territorial integrity and supports the peaceful solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The ambassador added that Bulgaria, as a member state of NATO, is ready to share its experience in the military sphere with the Azerbaijani army.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for military cooperation between the two countries, expanding relations in the field of military education, organizing mutual visits, as well as other issues of regional and bilateral cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news