Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull issues of military co-op

9 July 2018 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message July 9.

Defense minister, having congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment, touched upon the current state of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, and stressed the importance of development in this direction.

The minister, touching upon the military-political situation in the region, noted that Armenia continues to pursue an aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, adding that Yerevan is deliberately dragging out the negotiation process on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and this negatively affects the situation in the region.

The diplomat, in his turn, expressed satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador in Azerbaijan, noting that Bulgaria is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

Yankov stressed that Bulgaria regards Azerbaijan as a friendly country, recognizes its territorial integrity and supports the peaceful solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The ambassador added that Bulgaria, as a member state of NATO, is ready to share its experience in the military sphere with the Azerbaijani army.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for military cooperation between the two countries, expanding relations in the field of military education, organizing mutual visits, as well as other issues of regional and bilateral cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to present its priorities during presidency in BSEC in Istanbul
Economy news 19:35
Azerbaijan’s Aran remains leader in terms of lending among districts
Economy news 19:10
PASHA Bank presents new range of services for business financing (PHOTO)
Economy news 18:14
ADB announces time of adopting new strategy for Azerbaijan
Economy news 18:09
Azerbaijani company exports "smart kettles" to Great Britain
ICT 17:59
Azerbaijan and Georgia launch joint project for establishing crypto exchangers
ICT 17:23
Latest
Uzbekistan, Pakistan mull expansion of trade, economic ties
Economy news 19:51
Azerbaijan to present its priorities during presidency in BSEC in Istanbul
Economy news 19:35
Azerbaijan’s Aran remains leader in terms of lending among districts
Economy news 19:10
Kazakhstan Railways see growth in cargo turnover
Kazakhstan 19:06
Major Russian air carrier to open flights from Moscow to Tashkent
Tourism 18:43
Qazvin-Rasht railway to come on stream in 3 to 6 months
Economy news 18:38
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar petrochemical plant resumes jet fuel production
Oil&Gas 18:36
International reserves of Kazakhstan decrease
Kazakhstan 18:31
Textile companies of Uzbekistan and US may launch joint investment projects
Uzbekistan 18:19