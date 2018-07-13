Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with mortars

13 July 2018 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 95 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 13.

Armenia’s armed forces were using heavy machine guns and 60 mm mortars (2 shells).

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

