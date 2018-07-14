Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 92 times

14 July 2018 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 92 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 14.

Armenia’s armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan MFA: by setting conditions Armenian leaders contribute to escalation
Politics 13 July 12:28
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with mortars
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 July 10:18
Hajiyev: Pashinyan trying to justify his coming to power through coup d’etat
Politics 12 July 19:10
Russian MFA talks expanding office of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal rep
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 18:54
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to help sides of Karabakh conflict find peaceful solution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 18:32
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 101 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 10:19
Latest
Kazakh oil refinery polluting atmosphere with gas emissions
Kazakhstan 11:02
North American oil prices up on July 13
Oil&Gas 11:01
SsangYong to open first factory in Iran
Business 10:56
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 14
Business 10:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10:38
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy news 10:29
Coal production decreases in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:27
Russia lifts restrictions on supplies from Kazakh milk processing plants
Kazakhstan 10:03
Iran improves its rank in Global Innovation Index
Business 09:57