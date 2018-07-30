Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani positions, violate ceasefire

30 July 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 92 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 30.

Armenia’s armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani IT firms participate in "ELECOMP 2018" in Tehran
Business 09:37
Tobacco production in Azerbaijan may increase by late 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:15
Ambassador: Azerbaijan expects France to continue active involvement in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Politics 07:18
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard seeking for tax consultant via tender
Tenders 29 July 15:50
Most of foreigners having social insurance in Azerbaijan account for Turkish citizens
Society 29 July 15:47
Fitch: Azerbaijan to continue to experience broad social and political stability
Economy news 29 July 15:27
Latest
Tashkent administration OKs big construction project
Economy news 10:15
Hyundai reveals production capacity of car plant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 30
Economy news 09:56
Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Malaysia
Turkmenistan 09:54
Ministry of Defense of Turkey announces tender
Tenders 09:45
Turkish municipality announces tender for purchase of fuel
Turkey 09:38
Azerbaijani IT firms participate in "ELECOMP 2018" in Tehran
Business 09:37
Will Iran’s oil sales via stock exchange be effective?
Oil&Gas 09:17
Brent oil prices to ease back to $65/bbl by late 2018
Oil&Gas 09:15