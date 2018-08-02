Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 73 times

2 August 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 73 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said August 2.

Armenian armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia approves draft agreement on co-op in field of transport in Caspian Sea
Russia 10:05
Azerbaijan sharply increases sale of electricity, berries
Economy news 09:58
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:45
President Aliyev: If Armenia wants peace, Armenian soldiers must leave Azerbaijan’s lands
Politics 1 August 20:45
Azerbaijan sees increase in lending in Jan.-June
Economy news 1 August 20:44
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 1 August 20:37
Latest
Kazakhstan reveals Inflation rate in 1H18
Kazakhstan 10:16
U.S.-China trade dispute hitting German companies
US 10:14
Russia approves draft agreement on co-op in field of transport in Caspian Sea
Russia 10:05
Iran, Turkmenistan agree to revive trade at border markets
Economy news 10:02
Israel Chemicals reports jump in profit
Israel 09:59
Azerbaijan sharply increases sale of electricity, berries
Economy news 09:58
Azerbaijan limits poultry import from some Russian regions
Business 09:56
Oil steadies to trade higher after losses
Oil&Gas 09:55
US Federal Reserve System keeps base interest rate at 1.75-2%
Economy news 09:53