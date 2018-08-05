New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone

5 August 2018 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

A new military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force has opened in frontline zone, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

According to the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activity is underway in the field of increasing the combat readiness and improving the social conditions of the military personnel of the Air Force.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening ceremony of a new military unit of the Air Force in the frontline zone and reviewed the conditions created there for the military personnel.

The minister also reviewed the headquarters building, the soldiers' barracks, the medical point, the mess hall, the classrooms, the kitchen, the food and clothing warehouses, the laundry room, the parade ground, the checkpoint and other office and administrative premises.

The minister brought to the attention of the personnel the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief in the field of army construction and gave concrete instructions to the command staff in connection with the increase of the level of combat training of military personnel.

Then the minister had lunch together with the servicemen.

