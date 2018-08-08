Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denies Armenian media’s false information

8 August 2018 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

There were no explosions on the combat positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

“The information disseminated by the Armenian side is false,” the ministry said. “This is Armenia’s another provocation.”

"There were no explosions on the combat positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces,” the ministry said. “The disseminated information is Armenia’s futile attempt to respond to the information disseminated by Azerbaijan about the explosion in one of the positions of the Armenian armed forces on Aug. 6. Azerbaijan’s armed forces fully control the situation.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

