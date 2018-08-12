Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times

12 August 2018 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 86 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said August 12.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, and in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.
The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

