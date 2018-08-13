Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times

13 August 2018 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 79 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said August 13.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
LuzanFan support helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast Yelizaveta Luzan
Society 09:42
Contractor for archeological studies along IGB route named
Oil&Gas 09:15
Romania reveals possible financing sources for AGRI project (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
Chinese companies ready to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic development (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 August 21:10
Transit of cargoes through Azerbaijan attractive for Baku, Moscow and Tbilisi
Commentary 12 August 20:37
Official reception given in honor of participants of Aktau Summit
Politics 12 August 19:57
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 13
Economy news 09:48
LuzanFan support helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast Yelizaveta Luzan
Society 09:42
Iran to use European SMEs to circumvent US sanctions
Business 09:24
Turkmenistan, Japan Bank for International Cooperation mull prospects of co-op
Economy news 09:23
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:21
Belarus concern, Uzbek region to co-op in textile industry
Economy news 09:20
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Russia up by over 9%
Economy news 09:19
Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region eyes to increase export volume of processed products
Economy news 09:18
Additional investments in expansion of Azerbaijan's Yalama Agricultural Park announced
Economy news 09:17