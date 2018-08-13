Soldier of Azerbaijani army wounded as result of Armenian provocation

13 August 2018 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani army serviceman Samit Israfilov was wounded as a result of ceasefire violation by Armenian Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) border on Aug. 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on Aug. 13.

The soldier has immediately been provided with medical care, there is no threat to his life.

Armenia is purposefully continuing to tense the situation in the Nakhchivan direction, said the ministry's message.

The responsibility for what is happening on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border lies entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia, the ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

