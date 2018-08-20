Russia ready to continue assistance in settlement of Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Russia is ready to continue to render assistance in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference in Baku Aug. 20.

“We are considering the issue of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the OSCE Minsk Group, where Russia is one of the co-chairing countries,” he said. "Our goal is to render all possible assistance to the parties of the conflict for them to be able to agree between themselves. The solution that is acceptable for the parties of the conflict will be acceptable for us as well."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news