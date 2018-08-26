Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 78 times

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 78 times throughout the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said August 26.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news