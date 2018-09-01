Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times

1 September 2018 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 95 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 1.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Floating solar plants may appear in Azerbaijan under ADB support
Oil&Gas 07:25
Number of banks issuing Unionpay International cards may increase in Azerbaijan
Economy news 31 August 20:50
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 25th anniversary of occupation of Gubadly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 August 20:40
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates heads of several countries
Politics 31 August 17:32
Honey production in Azerbaijan expected to grow - beekeepers association
Economy news 31 August 17:04
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 31 August 16:04
Latest
Total capacity of Iran’s lead concentrate up
Business 11:13
Laptop computer sales up in Azerbaijan
ICT 11:10
Turkmenistan implements national action plan to combat human trafficking
Turkmenistan 11:07
OSCE consults Turkmenistan in sphere of labor migration
Turkmenistan 11:05
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Sept. 1
Business 10:32
S.Korean company ready to implement new business projects in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10:29
Tajikistan signs number of cooperation agreements with Uzbek travel agencies
Tajikistan 10:26
U.S. Syria representative James Jeffrey to visit Israel in coming days
US 10:08
Quake shakes western Iran, no casualties reported
Society 09:51