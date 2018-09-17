Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times

17 September 2018 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 93 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 17.

Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 10:11
EIB financing remains conditional upon TAP being operated in line with environmental standards
Oil&Gas 09:05
Tax legislation of Azerbaijan expected to undergo serious changes (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:35
Czech companies want to expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16 September 20:01
Baku’s liberation in 1918 important event in history of Azerbaijani statehood - scientist
Politics 16 September 15:19
Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at highest level
Politics 16 September 14:04
Latest
Uzbek citizens to become co-owners of large national enterprises
Economy news 10:25
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 10:11
Iran’s embassy in Athens attacked
Politics 10:05
High dollarization of Uzbek financial sector constraining country's ratings - analyst
Economy news 10:03
Hapoalim to sell Tel Aviv Hayarkon branch
Israel 09:56
Russia, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of "Baiterek" project
Kazakhstan 09:49
London mayor calls for second Brexit referendum
Europe 09:49
Saudi Arabia reports cholera infection in southern province
Arab World 09:45
China central bank governor calls for further financial opening
Economy news 09:41