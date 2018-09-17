Azerbaijani armed forces start large-scale exercises

17 September 2018 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Large-scale operational and tactical exercises with the participation of various service arms and branches of troops, as well as large units and formations of the Azerbaijani army have started, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said Sept. 17.

The exercises are held according to the plan approved by the president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, under the leadership of the minister of defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

More than 20,000 soldiers, more than 200 units of tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 artillery missile systems of different calibers, multiple rocket launcher systems and mortars, up to 10 units of fighter and bomber aircraft, up to 20 units of army aircraft for various purposes have been involved in the exercises, which will last until September 22.

