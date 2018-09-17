Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian PM’s statement

17 September 2018 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that over the past three days the Armenian Armed Forces allegedly killed three Azerbaijani soldiers is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Sept. 17.

Pashinyan made this statement during his speech at the pre-election rally of the "My step" bloc on September 16 in Yerevan.

“In Armenia, covered by chaos, the military leadership, as usual, having deceived the prime minister, provided him with false information,” the ministry said. "In turn, the prime minister with great enthusiasm conveyed this false information to the people, trying in such a way to distract people from his unsuccessful policy."

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered no losses and the situation on the front line is fully controlled,” the ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Explosion in Armenia
Armenia 11:38
Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:17
Azerbaijani armed forces start large-scale exercises
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:39
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
EIB financing remains conditional upon TAP being operated in line with environmental standards
Oil&Gas 09:05
Latest
Polyethylene plant of SOCAR Polymer almost complete
Oil&Gas 12:10
Plant for production of radiators to open in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 12:06
Uzbek, Kazakh stock exchanges expand co-op to create unified trading platform
Economy news 11:46
Erdogan says establishment of naval base in Northern Cyprus possible
Turkey 11:42
Malaysian media talks possible return of Petronas to Uzbek oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 11:41
Explosion in Armenia
Armenia 11:38
What are three key risks to oil price?
Oil&Gas 11:32
Erdogan transfers his powers to vice president
Turkey 11:27
Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:17