NATO reiterates support for Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

NATO reiterates support for the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller told reporters in Baku Sept. 20.

She said that the organization supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and the efforts of the parties to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Gottemoeller noted that NATO is very happy to have such a partner as Azerbaijan, adding that they are working together on projects that meet the interests of Azerbaijan.

She also emphasized joint work in the development of institutions in the defense sphere in Azerbaijan.

NATO believes that by these projects it can help Azerbaijan in the country’s further development as a key player in the region, she said.

She also highly appreciated the active support of Azerbaijan for the NATO mission in Afghanistan. In particular, Gottemoeller stressed the increase in the number of the military contingent of Azerbaijan as part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

NATO is also grateful to Azerbaijan for providing transit opportunities as part of this mission, she noted, adding that Azerbaijan participates very effectively in NATO’s activity in the fight against terrorism.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news